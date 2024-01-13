Judgments | Overtaking sent a man into a rage at the wheel in Helsinki: He stopped the truck and started beating the driver

The man, who was enraged at the passing situation, assaulted the truck driver with his friend.

His children and a man driving on the Tuusulanväylä with his pregnant wife got into such a strong emotional state after being passed that he became violent in the middle of the highway.

The crime took place in August 2019 in Helsinki.

The man had driven along Tuusulanväylä in a car with his friend, pregnant wife and 2-year-old daughter. The man was nervous in an overtaking situation, where the other party was a truck.

The man drove in front of the truck and braked, causing the truck to stop on the side of the road. The man and his friend got out of the car and got into the truck from both sides.

Man started beating the man driving the truck with his friend. The two punched and kicked the victim several times in the head and upper body.

This caused pain, swelling and bruises to the victim.

The situation ended when a passing bystander intervened in the abuse. According to the bystander, the situation looked bad, as both men beat the victim hard.

In court the man admitted to hitting the victim once, but said the victim fended off the blow with his hands.

According to the man, the victim had tried to beat them with a shovel and had also tried to hit the man's car with his truck on purpose.

The victim admitted that he showed the shovel to the men when they approached the truck.

District court did not believe the condemned. The victim and the witness gave the same account of the events, and the victim's injuries also corresponded to that version of events.

The Helsinki District Court sentenced a man born in 1985 to 60 days of conditional imprisonment for assault. In addition, the man was ordered to pay the victim EUR 1,000 in damages. The verdict is final.

The friend who participated in the abuse had left the country, and therefore was not prosecuted.