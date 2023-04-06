Judgments | One person in prison for the shooting in Tuusula – a man removed from the party returned and started shooting

A party was going on in the premises of the motorcycle club in Kellokoski, from which the man had previously been removed according to the court.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court has sentenced a 33-year-old man to three years in prison for shooting at the premises of a motorcycle club last October in Tuusula.

A party was going on in the Viikinki MC motorcycle club premises in Kellokoski, from which the man had previously been removed according to the court. However, he returned to the club hall with the stolen shotgun and started shooting. When he arrived, he had shouted that he was going to kill everyone, according to the court.

The prosecutor demanded that the man be sentenced for, among other things, eight attempted murders. The man himself denied the charge, claiming that he did not intend to shoot anyone.

According to what he told the district court, the man had only wanted to humiliate the people who had removed him from the hall in the first place.

District court according to the report, traces of the shots fired by the man were found only on the first floor of the clubhouse, when all but one of the people inside had been on the upper floor of the building.

Because of this, according to the court, it was not shown that he tried to kill the people inside. Instead, the court judged that the man was guilty of illegally threatening and causing danger to the seven insiders.

One of the people inside was moving in the staircase between the upper and lower floors of the hall when the man shot. Since one person was in the stairwell, the court considered that the shooter was guilty of attempted aggravated assault.

The man who was moving in the stairwell was also charged with assault because he had used force to stop the shooter. According to the indictment, the man had thrown a chair at the person who came into the hall with the gun and hit him on the head.

However, the court rejected the charge and considered that the man acted in an emergency protection situation. However, the person on the stairs was fined for a minor firearm offense because he was in possession of a gas atomizer. However, he had not used the nebulizer to subdue the shooter.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court also resolved other criminal charges unrelated to the Tuusula shooting that had been brought against the shooter.

The court found the man guilty of all of these and sentenced Jarno Mikael Petteri Räihä to a total of three years in prison.