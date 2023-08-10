Judgments | New Year’s Eve took a turn in the middle of the deaf hideout: A friend’s father raped a 12-year-old

The man was sentenced to a good three-year prison sentence for the aggravated rape and aggravated sexual abuse of a 12-year-old.

Familiar the child who went to celebrate the New Year was brutally raped.

The crimes in question took place in Helsinki in December 2016. At the time, the 12-year-old victim was spending New Year’s with a familiar middle-aged man and his daughter. According to the victim, the man had given the children red wine to drink.

The victim had been playing hide and seek with the man’s daughter when the man had come along to play. In the middle of the game of hide and seek, the man had found the girl and touched her first under the shirt and then under the girl’s underwear. The man had touched the child and put his finger in the child’s genitals.

Later in the evening, the man had carried the girl in a backpack and then touched the child again.

The Helsinki district court sentenced the man to three years and four months in prison for aggravated rape and aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

The man was over 51 years old at the time of the acts. HS does not publish the name of the person who received the sentence to protect the victim.

Victim said that he was in shock after the incident. Over the years, the victim told her friends and dating partner about the incident. The victim told her mother about it only when she was at her very limit mentally.

The incident has affected the victim’s life and especially his ability to create confidential relationships. The victim said he suffered from severe anxiety. According to the doctor’s report, the victim has been treated at the youth psychiatry outpatient clinic.

The accused denied in court that he was guilty of the acts. According to the court, the victim’s account was reliable and detailed. In addition, the victim had told several people about the incident over the years along the same lines. According to the court’s opinion, the evidence supported the victim’s description of what happened.