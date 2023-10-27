Judgments | Milan Jaff in court again: The video shows how the convict spreads milk on the subway while wearing underwear

Street gang member Milan Jaff got a sentence for rioting in the subway years ago: He spread milk on the floor of the subway car.

Helsinki the court of appeals upheld the district court’s judgment in a case years ago in which Milan Jaff playing with milk in a subway car wearing panties and socks. Jaff received a verdict in the case for causing damage.

The convict spilled two cans of milk on himself in the subway and then slid along the floor of the carriage on his stomach. Surveillance camera video was used as evidence in court.

Jaff insisted that he should not be convicted of a crime for causing damage, because he did not know that he was committing a crime due to his lack of understanding.

The Court of Appeal sided with the district court in this regard as well. The convicted person has to pay 47.78 euros for the damage he caused to Helsinki city traffic.

HS exceptionally publishes the name of the convicted person, as he has been exposed in connection with numerous crimes.

Helsinki the Court of Appeal dismissed the charge of robbery, for which Milan Jaff was sentenced in the district court in August 2020.

The robbery took place in May 2020. The act was dealt with in the same context as two other crimes that occurred during the same month, assault and damage.

Jaff, who has since been defined as a street angel, has been convicted of, among other things, sexual crimes, violent crimes, property crimes and drug crimes.

Helsinki the district court convicted Jaff as a participant in a robbery, in which Jaff and his friend robbed a man previously unknown to the men in Kallio. However, the victim was Jaff’s neighbor.

The men had tried to buy marijuana from the victim and beat him when the victim had no drugs to sell. After that, the men had violently torn the backpack from the victim and fled the scene with it.

Jaff, who lived near the crime scene, denied in the district court that he was involved in the robbery. He said that he saw the events from the window of his home.

The victim had identified Jaff as the perpetrator “with 100 percent certainty” both during the preliminary investigation and the trial.

Jaff appealed the decision to the Court of Appeal. In the Helsinki Court of Appeal, it was decided to dismiss the charge regarding the robbery.

The victim was intoxicated at the time. In addition to that, according to the law, the possibility of error is high when one person is identified without a comparison group.

According to the Court of Appeal, the identification of Jaffi as the perpetrator involved significant uncertainties and the mere identification was not sufficient evidence for Jaffi’s guilt.

In the Court of Appeal, the dismissal of one of the charges changed the one-year prison sentence to 40 days in prison.

From others partly, the Court of Appeal did not change the sentence Jaff received.

Jaff was guilty of assaulting a man he had never known before in the park.