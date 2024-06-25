Judgments | Mika Moring took the women to his cabin and raped them – the court of appeal increased the punishment

Judgments|The acts were directed at two different female victims at two different times in Moring’s remote cottage.

Of several convicted of sexual crimes against women Mika Moring’s the rape sentence was toughened in the Turku Court of Appeal.

With its verdict on Tuesday, the Court of Appeal sentenced Moring to two years and eight months in prison for two counts of rape and deprivation of liberty and assault. Last year, the Kanta-Häme district court sentenced Moring to two years of unconditional imprisonment for his actions.

The acts took place in 2020 at Moring’s cabin in Kanta-Hämee. The acts targeted two different female victims at two different times. According to the verdict, the ways of doing things strongly resembled each other and the crimes were planned.

About deeds the first one started when the woman was leaving Katajanoka in Helsinki after the party towards her home in Pitäjänmäki. The woman had noticed that she had lost her house keys, mobile phone and wallet. At the bus stop, he had met a “polite man” who offered a ride home. The man turned out to be Moring. The woman was very intoxicated when she got into the car, and did not remember exactly the course of the journey in court.

Instead of Pitäjänmäki, Moring had driven the woman to her cottage far outside of Helsinki. The cottage was located in a remote place, and there is no other settlement nearby. At Moring’s urging, the woman had drunk more alcohol at the cabin, after which the woman had passed out in bed fully clothed. She later woke up to the man stripping her and raping her.

Despite his promises, Moring had not agreed to leave the cabin in the morning, and the woman could not leave the remote cabin without a ride. The woman also did not have her own phone with which she could have called for help. The court convicted Moring of rape and deprivation of liberty.

Only a few days later, Moring left again to drive from Helsinki to his cabin. This time the ride was a different woman. The woman had agreed to visit the cottage, but had refused any kind of sexual intercourse.

They got into an argument at the cabin, when Moring hit the woman in the face. A lot of alcohol was consumed at the cottage. The dispute progressed into rape, which lasted several tens of minutes according to the victim. The woman tried to run away from the cabin, but Moring caught her in the yard. The second time, the woman was able to escape for a few kilometers, but Moring had gone after her in a car and caught the woman.

After the escape trips, Moring had raped the victim again.

In the end, the woman was able to escape while Moring was sleeping. He had no other clothes left but his underwear and an outer coat stolen from Moring. The woman was out of her socks in December. His own phone was hacked, but he was alerted for help on Moring’s phone.

Court of Appeal the reprehensibility of the acts is increased by the fact that both were planned acts.

“At the cottage, Moring had offered the interested party more alcohol and finally raped the interested party, who was in a helpless state,” the decision reads.

According to the court, the acts were connected, even though the victims did not know each other.

Moring has previously been convicted of several sexual crimes against women. In addition, it is suspected that he has been missing for a long time Sarah Arvan and the one still missing Katja Miinalainen of manners.