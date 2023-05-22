Judgments | Mika Moring drove an expensive car in front of a drug rehabilitation center and looked for women – Received a six-year sentence for sexual and violent crimes

The District Court of Helsinki gave its verdict in the context of Mika Moring’s sexual and violent crimes.

Helsinki on Monday, the district court sentenced the suspect for several crimes Mika Moring’s in the sexual and violent crime context. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

The 51-year-old Moring was sentenced for 14 different crimes between 2017 and 2022: five counts of rape, three counts of aggravated deprivation of liberty, one count of deprivation of liberty and five counts of assault. Seven women were the parties involved, or the victims.

One rape charge was dismissed.

Judgment according to Moring has “deliberately and quite plannedly moved with his expensive car at night especially in an area known for prostitution, but also in the vicinity of a drug rehabilitation center and a hospital” looking for women to take him for a ride.

He has tried to get into his car women who are intoxicated or who can be enticed by intoxicants and who are therefore in a vulnerable position.

When the women have gotten into Moring’s car, they have had to stay with Moring against their will in his apartment, car or rented cabin for several days. They haven’t known each other before.

“The defendant’s conduct has involved an obvious attempt to engage in sexual intercourse with the victims, ultimately by preventing them from leaving, using violence or the threat of it, and otherwise putting the victims in a helpless state by giving them intoxicants and by blackmailing, subjugating and humiliating them,” the district court states in the verdict.

The victims did not voluntarily contact the police immediately after the crimes.

The district court found the most severely punished of Moring’s crimes to be the rape case, in which he deprived the woman of her freedom for ten days and had unprotected intercourse with the victim several times.

In another case, Moring deprived another woman of her freedom for about two days and forced the victim, who was scared and otherwise helpless, to have intercourse in the back seat of the car.

The district court ordered Moring to be imprisoned based on the sentence. He has already been in pretrial detention on suspicion of murder.

In separate cases, Moring is suspected of the murders of the two missing women, but preliminary investigations are still ongoing regarding these suspicions.

MORING’S the homicide suspicions that are still under preliminary investigation concern two women who disappeared in different parts of Finland.

The Helsinki police suspect Moring of the 28-year-old who disappeared in August Katja Miinalainen of killing. The Eastern Finland police, on the other hand, suspect Moring of the 35-year-old who disappeared in the fall of 2019 Sarah Arvan in a case that is also being investigated as a homicide.

According to the police, both Arva and Miinalainen had been on a car trip with Moring before their disappearance.

In December, the police released Moring’s name and photo in order to obtain information and reach out to other possible victims. After that, the police received several reports, which led to new, now processed in the courts, criminal suspicions.

Moring is currently also on trial in the district court of Kanta-Häme for, among other things, two rapes. There are two women who are involved in criminal suspicions. The district court is scheduled to begin hearing those charges later this week.

According to HS’s report, Moring already has a long criminal history of, among other things, assaults and illegal threats against numerous women, and he has also been ordered to have a restraining order on several occasions.