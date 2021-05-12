Judgments Men swallowed more than a hundred cocaine capsules in the Netherlands and defecated them in a hotel in Helsinki, among others – years of imprisonment

Two main perpetrators were sentenced to about six years in prison.

Southwest Finland The district court ruled on Wednesday in a case in which cocaine was imported from the Netherlands to Finland intracorporeally.

According to the verdict, the main factor duo first imported 600 grams of cocaine from the Netherlands in February – July last year with an unknown factor, which was sold in Turku. The drug was divided into one hundred capsules or “bullets” that were swallowed in the Netherlands and defecated in Finland.

In July, the main perpetrators made another smuggling trip with the third convict. According to the verdict, they swallowed more than 60 capsules in the Netherlands, containing a total of just under 400 grams of cocaine. After that, they traveled to Finland and defecated the capsules at a hotel in Helsinki.

“The surveillance camera recording presented by the prosecutor shows when (one of the convicts) takes the (two other) bullets to his room where they were kept in a suitcase from which they were subsequently seized by the police,” the judgment says.

According to the judgment, the suitcase contained a total of 63 capsules. One of the defendants defecated one capsule while still in police tube facilities.

Rowan Janssen, 22, was sentenced to six years and two months in prison for, among other things, two felony drug offenses. Damiano Nitin Pritwie Bechoe, 23, was sentenced to six years in prison for two and Ouassim Amrous, 22, for three and a half years for one felony drug offense.

In addition to the trio, the case sentenced a number of others to shorter prison terms.