Judgments | Maria Nordin was convicted of an animal welfare crime

The Helsinki District Court found Maria Nordin guilty of an animal welfare crime because Nordin did not take care of her pets.

Social media influencer, architect Maria Nordin was sentenced to a 65-day fine for an animal protection crime.

Nordin did not take his pets to treatment, but treated them “with his own treatment methods that he considered good and sufficient”.

The dog had bitten Nordin’s chicken, because of which the chicken had a deep wound. In addition, Nordin’s cat had been bitten by a vulture, and the cat had suffered poisoning symptoms as a result of the bite.

Nordic had not given the animals pain medication and had not taken them to a veterinarian for examination. The veterinarian was contacted by phone from the cabin about the incident.

According to the district court, Nordin has neglected to organize the proper care of the animals because it did not take them to a veterinarian.

According to the court, this caused the chicken and the cat unnecessary and prolonged pain, suffering and agony.

The District Court of Helsinki sentenced Nordin to a fine. Nordin’s income was 2,600 euros. In addition, Nordin was banned from keeping animals until May 22, 2026.

Nordin was ordered to hand over the cat he owned to the state no later than January 2024.

The judgment is not binding.

The news is updated.