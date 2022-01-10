Judgments Man sentenced to life imprisonment for Kallio’s housing murder – Court found act particularly cruel

The death took place in the apartment of a woman already unknown to the perpetrator and the victim.

Helsinki the district court sentenced the 39-year-old Kauko Kalevi Konttisen to life imprisonment for a murder in a deaconess dormitory.

The homicide occurred in March last year. The victim was a family-aged middle-aged man.

The act was aggravated and particularly cruel, according to the district court. The aggravation of the act, for example, is due to the fact that the perpetrator used three blade weapons to kill him and the act continued for a long time in different parts of the apartment.

Judgment according to both the victim and the perpetrator were to kill the woman living in the dormitory.

The woman had taken men previously unknown to her as guests into her home in hopes of getting them to stop. However, the evening had not gone according to plan, and the situation got out of hand after the men started fighting.

The dispute between the men had its origins in the ambiguities surrounding their previous meeting.

The woman was not involved in the murder, according to the verdict, as she had gone to bed before the fight between the men. However, after waking up to the sounds of a fight, he did not alert the victim for help.

The woman denied having committed a crime because she feared the perpetrator would attack her as well. According to the district court, the woman should have alerted the victim no later than after leaving home. The woman left the apartment with the perpetrator at eleven o’clock at a time when the victim was probably still alive.

The district court fined the 31-year-old woman for failing to rescue. However, the woman was considered to have served her sentence while previously in custody on suspicion of killing the victim.

Work the accused was ordered last in the spring for a state of mind survey. The man’s defense suggested that he be convicted of degrading guilt.

The man’s state of mind was thoroughly assessed after the study. According to the statement, the accused has had a substance abuse problem since early childhood.

According to the state of mind statement, the man was guilty at the time of the act, meaning he understood the consequences of his act.

In addition to life imprisonment, the perpetrator is required to compensate the victim’s family members for suffering and expenses in excess of € 50,000, as well as to pay maintenance for three minor children.