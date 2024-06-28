Judgments | Long sentences for the main perpetrators: the court considered the invasion of Finland linked to the Dödspatrullen “exceptionally organized”

Judgments|The main perpetrators of the league received ten-year sentences in the case, which the district court considered to be exceptionally organized.

28.6. 14:17 | Updated 28.6. 15:30

So in the so-called Dödspatrullen case, harsh sentences were handed out on Friday. According to the verdict, it was an “exceptionally organized importation of narcotics”.

The Helsinki district court sentenced nine drug league leaders to 6-10 years in prison for a serious drug crime. Six of them were sentenced to ten years in prison.

It was an exceptionally extensive trial. A total of 28 defendants were accused, two of which were not prosecuted. The convicts are citizens of Finland, Sweden and several other countries.

Of the accused according to the written evidence given by the Swedish police, four belong to the Dödspatrullen criminal network from Stockholm’s Rinkeby.

The district court convicted the Swedes Hassan Abdulkadir Mohammed, Mohamed Abdulkarid Okashen and Mazen Omer ten years as well Mahad Ahmed Ali to six years in prison for aggravated drug crimes committed as part of the activities of an organized criminal group.

The so-called gang section, i.e. the basis for increasing the sentence, was applied to a total of nine convicts. For the three defendants, the charges were completely dismissed.

Prosecutor applied for the defendants to be punished for numerous serious drug crimes and demanded the maximum punishment for several, i.e. 13 years in prison. There were a total of 39 separate charges in the prosecutor’s own subpoena application.

However, the court considered that aggravated drug crimes had to be seen as a continuous activity involving a single crime.

Drugs was brought from Sweden to Finland in ten different batches, mainly during the spring of 2023. The group used a warehouse in Hämeenlinna and several apartments in the capital region for storing and passing on drugs.

Judgment according to the report, the league brought to Finland and distributed a total of more than 100 kilograms of marijuana, more than 100 kilograms of hashish, more than 90 kilograms of amphetamine and more than 15 kilograms of cocaine. In addition, they imported more than 150,000 ecstasy tablets and about one million Xalol tablets.

The court found that the total criminal benefit obtained from drug smuggling was more than two million euros. The defendants were sentenced to forfeit the amount to the Finnish state.

The main authors in addition, shorter and milder sentences were also handed out overall.

The court sentenced four people for aggravated money laundering in crimes related to receiving and transporting money obtained in drug deals abroad. The money was taken to Turkey, for example.

District court gave a total of 17 defendants a prison sentence of more than two years:

Yakup Uzun, two years and ten months, aggravated money laundering

Roman Tereshchenkofour years, aggravated money laundering

Arlind Sokolinine years, felony drug offense

Abdiwahad Abdirahman Shekulnine years, aggravated drug offense and possession of a dangerous object

Subeir Abdi Qalip, six years and six months, several aggravated drug offenses and lesser offences

Farhaan Mohamed Omarten years, felony drug offense

Zakaria Said Mohamed, ten years, a felony drug offense

Darko Jankovic, three years and four months, several serious drug offenses

Abdullahi Mohamed Ibrahimthree years and two months, aggravated drug offense

Sarmand Amin Hassan, five years in prison, aggravated money laundering

Murat Dumanithree years and four months, several aggravated and basic drug crimes

Usama Dahira joint sentence of three years, several aggravated drug offenses and aiding and abetting an aggravated drug offense

Nassar Abdouraman Moussaten years, felony drug offense