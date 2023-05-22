Judgments | Justice Puotila’s blood crime: Cold-blooded murder

The prosecutor sought a verdict for the 55-year-old man for murder. However, according to the district court, the act was milder than murder.

Underworld debt collection turned into violence last November, when a 34-year-old man was killed in Helsinki’s Puotila.

The man had been shot twice before he ran into the driveway. The first of the shots had been fired at close range in the chest and the second in the back. The latter shot fired from the barrel of the gun as the victim ran away from his shooter.

The Helsinki District Court sentenced the 55-year-old on Monday Jari Veyola to ten and a half years in prison for manslaughter and firearms offences.

The prosecutor primarily sought to charge Veijola with murder, but the district court did not consider the violence used in the act to have been sufficient for murder. However, the district court considered that the act was premeditated and planned.

Victim and the convicted shooter knew each other. They had agreed to meet at the Puotila marina on the day of the act. Behind all this is an old debt, the payment of which had become a dispute between the men. Months before the shooting, the victim and another man had started blackmailing the shooter into paying them money.

The threat continued for a long time. The shooter told the court that he feared for his own life and that of his family. The blackmail against the man had been known to the Central Criminal Police.

The men had connections to the underworld, and they have previously received convictions for violent crimes. One person is charged with extortion, but the trial has not started yet.

Gentlemen arrived at the marina both in their own cars. The convict had taken a handgun with him in his car. According to his own account, he had taken the gun with him only for safety.

The men only had time to exchange a few words before the convict fired his gun. According to the man, the victim was attacking him and he fired the gun in self-defense. However, the court did not consider the shooting to be an emergency self-defense measure.

According to the verdict, the shooter had suffered from a state of fear for a long time at the time of the act, and the killing was accompanied by panic-like features and hopelessness, which the victim’s actions had caused. The act showed a cold-blooded intent to kill, the verdict says.

Although the act included deliberation, according to the verdict, the purpose of the shooting was not to cause the victim exceptional pain. For this reason, the court ended up with a milder crime title.