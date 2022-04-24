Judgments “I have ten coats at home” – Court of Appeal eased conviction for violence and robbery by young people in a hotel room

The Helsinki Court of Appeal commuted the convictions of two defendants convicted of assault. The adolescents were under 18 years of age at the time of the acts.

In March A series of crimes committed in 2021 sentenced two minor juveniles to 30 days in parole for each assault.

Both young people are under the age of 18 at the time of the acts.

The Helsinki District Court ruled on the matter last June. The beatings took place in a hotel room.

The violence perpetrated by the young men involved a third young man who said he was confiscated of a jacket, telephone and Kela card in connection with the assault. A cell phone video was also filmed in the hotel room.

The young people appealed the district court’s decision to the Court of Appeal.

When asked of the stolen jacket, one of the youngsters said during interrogations that he had not torn the jacket from the top of a third person in the hotel room.

“I have ten coats at home – That sounds a little bad that I left someone wearing a coat, but I haven’t robbed anyone,” the robber suspect said.

During interrogations, the young man continued that the phone reported to have been robbed came to him afterwards.

“I don’t tell you where it came from, but it came to me afterwards.”

Court of Appeal mitigated the convictions of both defendants. In addition, claims for the execution of conditional sentences were rejected.