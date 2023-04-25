Judgments | Hus has to pay money for the bad indoor air at Kätilöopisto

On Tuesday, the Helsinki district court exceptionally ordered the employer to pay compensation for falling ill due to bad indoor air.

Helsinki In its verdict on Tuesday, the district court has ordered Husi to pay damages to three midwives who fell ill at the Kätilöopisto hospital.

Professional organization I will make a magazine writes that according to the district court, Hus has neglected his obligations related to occupational safety as an employer.

According to the magazine, all three midwives receive compensation for temporary inconvenience of 7,500 euros, compensation for permanent inconvenience varies from 5,000 euros to around 10,000 euros.

Hus stopped giving births at Kätilöopisto in October 2017, because extensive rot and microbial damage had been found in the hospital building earlier that year.

Many of the midwives said that they started having symptoms long before this. In the three cases that have now gone to the courts, the midwives had worked at Kätilöopisto for years and they all had an occupational disease diagnosis based on asthma.

The verdict is not yet final, so you can appeal it. The trade association has previously said that twenty more cases would be taken to court later.

