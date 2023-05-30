Judgments | Helsinki Court of Appeal: Nummela’s brutal murder was not honor violence

The sentence of the man who killed his wife in Nummela, Vihti remained unchanged in the Court of Appeal: he received life imprisonment.

I got married The sentence of the man who killed his wife with numerous knife blows in Nummela remained unchanged in the Helsinki Court of Appeal. The court sentenced Al-Dojeili Nasir Kamel Abedin to life imprisonment.

The Court of Appeal considers that the man’s act was particularly brutal and cruel. It has been started while the family’s children are at home and at least some of the children have seen the violence committed.

The woman was about to run away from home with her children and had agreed with the aid worker that a taxi would pick them up from home. The taxi driver did arrive, but the convict opened the door, and the woman was unable to leave.

After this, the woman was still on the phone with her friend, who decided to pick up the victim from the apartment herself.

The man hit his wife in the family home a total of 78 times. The man continued to hit even after the hero was already lying on the ground.

However, the Court of Appeal considers that the act has not been premeditated.

The Court of Appeal also decided that the case is not about honor violence, but that the act was somewhat exceptional in the personal history of the convicted person. According to the Court of Appeal, the reason for the act was that the victim was leaving for a shelter with the children.

The convict tried to limit the victim’s life by threats and violence even before the murder.

