Judgments | Heikki Hursti was fined for improperly handled food

Judgments|Heikki Hursti was sentenced to fines because, among other things, sausages were kept at room temperature in the premises of the food aid.

District court has given Heikki Hurst fines for food violations.

The judgment of the Helsinki district court concerns the food queue of the association led by Hurst and the food distributed there.

The violation occurred in April 2022 at Rattitie’s premises in Tattarisuo, Helsinki. The food packed there was supposed to be distributed only two days after packing. The premises did not have enough cold rooms, only two freezers, the verdict shows.

An on-site inspection revealed that perishable foodstuffs such as cheese and meat products were kept in the grocery bags. The temperature of the frozen fish or meat products had risen during the inspection, but was still below zero degrees.

Some however, food, such as vacuum-packed sausages and frozen mincemeat patties, was kept at room temperature for longer than would be legal in terms of the cold chain. The cold chain was broken, the court states.

Mozzarella cheese, among other things, was also kept at room temperature, the use-by date had already been exceeded by two days. However, according to the court, this was an injury.

In addition, the premises to which the food aid has had to move from their usual premises have been insufficient in terms of hygiene and partly unsuitable, the district court judges. It has created a risk for aid recipients. However, no illnesses have occurred.

Damage to health has not happened and the safety of the food distributed as food aid has not been compromised in such a way that it would have caused a risk to the health of those who ate it, the district court states.

As the person in charge of Hursti Laupeudentyö- Hurstinapu ry, Heikki Hursti was sentenced to a 25-day fine, which with his income is 1,500 euros.

The charge of a health crime was dismissed.