Judgments | Fresh MP under restraining order: Sent inappropriate messages

Congressman Mikko Polvinen (ps) was ordered to have a restraining order against his ex-spouse last year.

The decision of the district court in Kanta-Häme reveals that Polvinen had repeatedly harassed the woman with messages, the tone of which, according to the court, was “mainly anything but matter-of-fact”.

According to the verdict, the woman who applied for a restraining order found the messages very distressing.

The right according to it, it was “obviously deliberate harassment”, which Polvinen had not stopped despite requests. The court considered that the number and quality of the contacts had deviated from what can be considered acceptable in handling practical matters.

The incident occurred when HS reviewed the backgrounds of government negotiators. Polvinen is involved in the negotiations.

In Parliament, Kuhmolainen’s first-term MP sits as a member of the social and health committee. She is told Kainuu to Sanom that he is also interested in the minister’s portfolio.

The right in the decision issued in July 2022, it is stated that there is no suspicion of a threat of violence in the case or that Polvinen is about to commit a crime against the woman.

The knee claimed to the district court that he had not sent all the messages himself and that some of the messages were fake. The court did not believe the argument.

“Polvinen has not presented logical justifications for his fundamentally implausible claims,” ​​the judgment states.

The knee also pleaded that imposing a restraining order could have a detrimental effect on his parliamentary election candidacy. The court did not consider this relevant in the case.

The restraining order was imposed for one year, i.e. it ends in July 2023.

The verdict became final in mid-July last year.

My knee the ex-spouse says that the district court’s decision, its finality and the extension until July are public information.

“Then in July we have to look again to see what the situation is like at that point,” he says.

The ex-spouse does not want to open the matter in more detail.

“If the district judge has made such a reasoned decision, then there has been enough evidence of harassment.”

Congressman Polvinen communicated to HS on Monday that the restraining order is not related to “physical threats or phone calls”. He also stated that he has not visited the person’s place of residence without reason after the separation.

According to Polvinen, things have been agreed, there is no drama involved and “the restraining order is a mutually agreed upon way to clarify the situation”.

Helsingin Sanomat has previously investigated the sentences of politicians, among other things parliamentary elections and regional elections in connection with. In Polvinen’s case, it is not a criminal conviction, but a restraining order is a means of protecting a person under civil law.