Judgments | Four Thai men pimped out women in Helsinki’s Töölö

Judgments|Two victims were brought to Finland from Thailand for sex work. According to the district court, the mating was planned and aimed at financial gain.

Helsinki the district court convicted four people of Thai background for sex crimes. The crimes took place in 2020–2021. Mating activities took place in Järvenpää, Siilinjärvi and Töölö in Helsinki.

Convicts promoted the pairing of two victims in different ways by renting them an apartment to sell sex, organizing the entry of the victims into the country, and advertising the activity online.

One of the convicts received a financial benefit of at least 16,000 euros from the activity. He collected a threshold amount of 8,000 euros from the victims so that they are allowed to work in Finland.

Another of the convicts benefited from the activity at least 7,000 euros. He directed the victims to clients, whom he required the victims to meet several times, and pressured the victims to perform sex work through messages.

According to the district court, the parties concerned had not been forced into sex work, but the financial demands placed on them led to the fact that sex work was practically the only option to pay off debts.

I do according to the district court, planning is shown by an organization that included several different people, each with different roles and tasks. According to the district court, the victims have been afraid of the situation, and they have not known many other people from Finland. They have practically been at the mercy of the convicts.

Two of the accused were sentenced for aggravated pimping and the other two for pimping. The lengths of the sentences varied depending on the role of the convicted. One convicted of pimping received a 60-day prison sentence, and the other received a five-month prison sentence.

One of those convicted of aggravated pimping received an eight-month prison sentence. Another person accused of aggravated pimping had also been convicted of pimping before and had a prison sentence of 10 months in total. All prison sentences were suspended, except for one who was sentenced to community service.

All four sentences were appealed to the Court of Appeal, but only three were granted further proceedings. The Court of Appeal did not change the judgments of the district court.