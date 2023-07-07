Judgments | Father sentenced to prison for assaulting a 12-year-old – hit with a glass of water and a shoe spoon

A man in his sixties was sentenced to suspended imprisonment for two assaults, the victim of which was the man’s 12-year-old daughter.

Father hit her 12-year-old daughter with a water glass and a shoe spoon. The man received a suspended prison sentence for his actions.

The crimes took place in the spring of 2017. Both times the incidents were witnessed by the girl’s cousin.

The first abuse happened when the father was upset with his daughter because she had not poured enough milk into the glass. The father had hit the daughter in the back of the head with a drinking glass. The glass had fallen on the floor and broken.

The second assault happened when the girl had returned home from school. The father got angry with his daughter for a reason unknown to him and started hitting her in the face and pulling her hair. The father had also hit the child with a shoe spoon so that the shoe spoon had broken.

Father denied having committed the crimes. According to him, the daughter lied.

The District Court of Helsinki, however, considered that the accounts of the witness and the daughter were credible.

The father, born in 1963, was sentenced to a six-month suspended prison sentence in the district court. He was ordered to pay 1,200 euros in compensation to his daughter.

The father appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal. According to the father, the girl’s mother had influenced the girl’s story because the parents were going through a divorce process. The cousin who acted as a witness was also from the mother’s side, and therefore, according to the convict, told the events contrary to the truth.

In the Court of Appeal the daughter said that the father had promised her 50 euros if the daughter retracted her story.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal reduced the father’s sentence by two months, because unlike the district court, the Court of Appeal did not consider the father to have stepped on his daughter’s stomach during the latter’s abuse. Otherwise, the judgment of the district court was not changed.