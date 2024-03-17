Judgments | Father hit his child in the face when he wanted candy – Had to answer to the judge

The father considered that he was guilty of at most mild abuse. The court disagreed.

Father was sentenced to daily fines for assaulting her school-age child in a grocery store.

The father admitted to the court that he “slapped” his 11-year-old child with his hand when he was nervous. The reason, according to the father, was that the child was in the store and when leaving there kept asking for candies.

However, the father admitted that the act that happened in 2021 was only a mild assault.

Last year, the district court sentenced the man to a 30-day fine, which accrued 480 euros to be paid from his income.

The man demanded from the Court of Appeal in Turku that the assault charge be dismissed and that he be sentenced for mild assault instead of basic assault.

According to the Court of Appeal, in the case there was no justified reason to doubt the correctness of the district court's evidence decision.

The Court of Appeal did not grant permission for further processing of the case, but ruled in March that the district court's decision will remain permanent.

The situation according to the eyewitness, the blow to the child was hard and a sound was also heard. The punch to the face was also captured on the store's surveillance camera.

The district court had stated in its decision that since the sound of the punch was heard, the punch must have been hard and caused pain to the victim.

Since the blow was aimed at the 11-year-old child's head, according to the court, the father was guilty of basic assault instead of mild assault.

In addition to the daily fine, the district court had ordered the father to pay his child 200 euros in compensation for pain and suffering.