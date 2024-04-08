Monday, April 8, 2024
Judgments | Falling asleep on guard duty resulted in fines for young conscripts

April 8, 2024
Judgments | Falling asleep on guard duty resulted in fines for young conscripts

The District Court of Helsinki convicted three non-commissioned officer students for guard crimes after they fell asleep while on guard duty.

Falling asleep in the guarding mission of a military exercise brought sentences to three non-commissioned officer students.

The men had participated in the exercise in March 2023 in Helsinki, and had fallen asleep in the middle of the night during the guard duty.

The trio admitted that they fell asleep on guard duty. For some, it was about the fact that he had not been released from the guard post at the end of his shift.

Accusation due to falling asleep on guard duty, the defendants had not maintained their alertness.

As a result of falling asleep, the group had had to practice “punishment-like” what could result from neglecting to keep watch.

Two men born in 2000 and one in 2002 were convicted of negligent guard crimes.

In the same session, the charges of two other non-commissioned officer students were also discussed.

In the year A man born in 2000 was sentenced for the crime of guarding, because he had left his guard post in the early hours of the night. The man had not been let out of his turn, and he had gone to the tent to check the situation.

All those convicted were left unsentenced to punishment. Judgments are not legally binding.

