Judgments | Falling asleep on guard duty resulted in fines for young conscripts

The District Court of Helsinki convicted three non-commissioned officer students for guard crimes after they fell asleep while on guard duty.

The trio admitted that they fell asleep on guard duty. For some, it was about the fact that he had not been released from the guard post at the end of his shift.

As a result of falling asleep, the group had had to practice “punishment-like” what could result from neglecting to keep watch.

Two men born in 2000 and one in 2002 were convicted of negligent guard crimes.

In the same session, the charges of two other non-commissioned officer students were also discussed.

In the year A man born in 2000 was sentenced for the crime of guarding, because he had left his guard post in the early hours of the night. The man had not been let out of his turn, and he had gone to the tent to check the situation.

All those convicted were left unsentenced to punishment. Judgments are not legally binding.