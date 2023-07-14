Friday, July 14, 2023
Judgments | Eight years in prison for a 24-year-old man considered to be the leader of a street gang

July 14, 2023
The District Court of Helsinki gave its decision today in a broad context dealing with a street gang operating in Vuosaari. 12 young men received an unconditional prison sentence.

Helsinki In its verdict on Friday, the district court stated that it considers the group known as RK to be an organized criminal group. So according to the law, it is a street gang.

According to the court, the members of the group were guilty of, among other things, numerous firearms and drug crimes, robberies and threats heard in court proceedings.

The harshest sentence was given to the 24-year-old who was considered the leader of the group Abdinashir Mohamud Ali, who was sentenced to eight years in prison. The court sentenced the man for, among other things, aggravated assault, numerous firearm crimes, illegal threats and aggravated robbery. The man himself denied belonging to any street gang or acting as its leader.

To begin with the indictment included a total of 18 young men, whom the police and the prosecutor considered to belong to a street gang called RK or RK-98. According to the police’s estimate, the group includes a total of 15–30 people.

According to the police, the number in the group’s name refers to Vuosaari’s postal code. The group’s logo has been used, among other things, on clothes, name tags, social media texts and music videos.

The court had to assess whether it was a so-called street gang, for which there is no precise definition. The district court also held that simply practicing the gangsta rap style of music is not a criminal activity.

However, according to the district court, the main goal of the group was to increase the credibility of the group. The group was seen to have tried to increase its reputation and tried to take over areas in the capital region.

The district court found that the group met all the characteristics of an organized criminal group. This had a harsh effect on the punishments given for crimes.

The whole the most serious crime, i.e. armed aggravated assault, took place in October 2021. In addition to the leader, two other men were guilty of the crime.

The trio had arrived at the victim’s home, where there had been a brief exchange of words and a physical confrontation between them. The lead character then shot the victim in the ankle with a handgun and then pointed the victim in the head. The victim started to run away, whereupon the leader fired four shots at the victim, but without hitting him.

The news is updated.

