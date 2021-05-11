Judgments Dozens of cattle lived in dirty conditions, some without drinking water – woman sentenced to life imprisonment and ban on keeping animals

The district court fined the woman in 2019 for an animal welfare offense, but the prosecutor appealed the verdict. The Court of Appeal referred the matter back to the District Court.

Northern Savonia the district court has sentenced the woman to a suspended sentence of 60 days imprisonment and a five-year ban on keeping animals for an animal welfare offense. The ban on keeping animals applies to farm animals.

The prosecutor demanded the woman be given a suspended prison sentence for a felony animal welfare offense and a permanent ban on keeping animals. According to the prosecutor’s subpoena, the woman deprived the cattle she owned and cared for, as well as the domestic cat, of the necessary care and nutrition. According to the indictment, the number of cattle varied between 54 and 72.

The events are scheduled for the end of January 2014 to the end of November 2017. During that time, inspections were carried out at the farm and the authorities urged the woman to take proper care of her animals.

The District Court finds that the time of the crime has been long and there have been shortcomings in a number of different areas of animal care.

“For example, the dirtiness of the holdings has affected all animals and the lack of drinking water for a large proportion of the animals,” the district court writes in the judgment.

However, according to the district court, the act has not been aggravated, because despite the neglect of care, the general condition of the animals has not been very bad according to the slaughter reports. The woman had also sought to remedy the negligence in the care of the animals between inspections on the farm, although at no point did the situation remedy for a long time and her actions were not sufficient according to the district court.

District Court sentenced the woman to a 70-day fine in September 2019 for an animal welfare offense, which made her with income of € 2,170. The prosecutor appealed the verdict.

The Court of Appeal of Eastern Finland found that the reasons for the judgment of the District Court were so incomplete that the matter could not be taken to the Court of Appeal, but was returned to the District Court for reconsideration.

In her written response to the district court, the woman further denied the charges, but also stated that she was satisfied with the district court’s previous verdict.