Judgments | Court of Appeal: Australian male tourists sat innocently in prison for months

Judgments|The men had time to sit in prison for nine months before the Court of Appeal ordered their release. Later, the court overturned all charges.

4.7. 14:59 | Updated 9:09

A young one Australian men convicted of raping a Finnish woman were acquitted. The Helsinki Court of Appeal overturned the convictions for aggravated rape, because according to the court there was reasonable doubt about the men’s guilt.

The men had time to sit in prison for more than nine months before the Court of Appeal ordered their release in May. The men were caught and imprisoned on the day of the alleged crime.

The events started in August 2023, when a young woman who was at the festival got to know older men in the center of Helsinki. According to the woman, they were supposed to go to Karaoke to continue, but the men had to go through their hotel room.

Regarding the events in the hotel room, the women’s and men’s stories differ from each other. According to the woman, she had been in the toilet when the older of the men had come there and started forcibly undressing her. The situation had progressed to unprotected intercourse and forced oral sex. One of the men was also involved in sex part of the time.

Men’s the account of the night’s events was completely different. The reports of the accused were similar, and the report did not change during the time between the preliminary investigation and the hearing at the Court of Appeal.

According to the defendants, they had consensual group sex. According to them, you could conclude from the woman’s gestures and body language that she was consenting.

According to the Court of Appeal, the previous verdict was based on the woman’s credible account of the events of the evening. However, the story was not confirmed by the rest of the screen. It was not possible to verify the DNA of either man from the samples taken from the woman’s skin.

The district court considered the situation, where a younger woman goes with unknown older men to engage in group sex, to be “very exceptional”. The Court of Appeal did not give the behavior any weight in its decision.

The court acquitted by Justin Taylor and of Graig John Patman from all charges and liability for damages.

Correction on July 5, 2024 at 9:09 a.m. The defendant’s name was previously misspelled as Graig. The man’s name is Craig.