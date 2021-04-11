Judgments Court finds 21-year-old man convicted of multiple violent crimes very dangerous – search for victims with dating reports

The convicted person has to sit for more than seven years from day to day of his sentence and cannot be released on parole.

Helsinki The Court of Appeal has sentenced a man born in 1999 to seven years and one month in prison for several serious violent crimes.

The man received his sentence as a combined punishment, which is why he has to sit his sentence in full and cannot be released on parole.

The decision was based on a state of mind statement that the convicted person has a very high risk of committing another act of violence. He was therefore judged to be very dangerous to other people.

The application of a combined penalty to a young person is exceptional.

According to the judgment of the Court of Appeal Tom Erik Kokolla is quite exceptional in its history of violent crime. He has previously been convicted of, among other things, several assaults, robberies and attempted murder.

In April 2019 The Helsinki District Court sentenced three men born in the 1990s to imprisonment for a series of robberies committed during one week.

The men had robbed and beaten several victims, some of whom they had searched for using a dating report posted on the chat service.

Kokko was together Ifaa Gurmu Gadan with committed robberies two. The crimes followed much the same pattern.

In another of the crimes, the victim had responded to a club search message submitted to the chat service, which “sought a gentleman”. After sex-related communication, Kokko and his accomplice came to visit his home in Helsinki.

The men had moved to the bedroom, where the convicts had tied the man to his bed and abducted him violently.

Gadan and Lanza also received a verdict for a third robbery they had previously met at a restaurant.

The district court convicted Andrea Armas Lanzan, Gadan and Koko for several years in prison for aggravated robbery, aggravated deprivation of liberty and payment fraud.