Judgments Conviction for the cutting of Metsälä in Helsinki, life imprisonment for three men

Helsinki District Court has sentenced three men to murder to life imprisonment. They were sentenced to Metsälä’s cutting murder last July. A victim in his thirties was murdered on the premises of the MC Apache motorcycle club.

Christian Jesse Juhani Airikkala, 27, was convicted of murder and aggravated assault, Kyösti Armas Dimitri Nyman, 41, murder and aggravated firearms offense and other acts as well Henry Ian David Roth, 38, on murder and attempted murder.

All three denied guilty of murder.

District Court noted that the homicide had been committed by consensus and in a particularly brutal and cruel manner. In the back room of the club, the victim was beaten with a workshop hammer on his right shoulder and his fist on his head. By law, the victim had also been pressed against the floor after one of the men had cut this little finger with a hand circular saw.

The victim had then been brought into the club lounge because a police patrol had been outside the club to inspect one perpetrator’s car for another criminal suspicion. The convicts had then, by law, taken the victim back to the back room of the club, where the use of violence had continued. There, the victim had still been shot with an air rifle and stabbed.

However, according to the district court, the homicide had not been committed with serious consideration.

The background to the homicide was drug theft, according to the prosecutor. According to the prosecutor, the man who was the victim of a homicide had previously stolen drugs from one of the accused. Police have previously said it was amphetamine.

In the story there were several other defendants in addition to the main defendants, some of whom were dismissed.

The 46-year-old man was sentenced to one year and 10 months in absolute prison for aiding and abusing beating. His primary charge of aiding and abetting murder or murder was dismissed.

In addition, the 30-year-old man received a five-month unconditional sentence for violating the grave. His accusation of protecting the offender was dismissed.

A 24-year-old woman, on the other hand, was sentenced to five months ‘absolute imprisonment for protecting the offender and a drug offense, and a 36-year-old man to nine months’ probation for the same criminal titles.

In addition, the case included a fine for a 40-year-old woman for opposing an official. The 41-year-old man’s charge of protecting the offender was dismissed.