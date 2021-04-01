Judgments Controversy over allegedly stolen wristwatch led to clash, man strangled to death in Vantaa – Imprisonment for two

Men born in the 1990s received prison sentences for murder and aggravated assault, as well as aggravated death penalty.

Two A man born in the 1990s was convicted of assaulting and killing a 40-year-old man. The homicide took place in the victim’s neighbor’s apartment in Koivukylä, Vantaa, in January 2020.

Police found the man’s body during a home search related to a drug crime investigation.

According to the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa, the cause of death of the victim was suffocation caused by strangulation with an electric wire.

Artificial originated when a man living next door to the victim left with two other convicts next door to find out suspicion of a stolen wristwatch.

The victim had moved with the men to his neighbor’s apartment, where, according to the verdict, the convicts had, among other things, beat him and sliced ​​the victim’s forehead with a knife. The victim died in the bathroom.

The District Court of Eastern Uusimaa convicted the person born in 1994 Prusha Abdullahin from death to 10 years and 11 months of absolute imprisonment.

One of the men was subjected to severe violence against the victim, according to the verdict, but he had left the bathroom before the victim died.

Born in 1994 Kimmo Kristian Latvalan was convicted of aggravated assault and aggravated death. His sentence is five years and three months in absolute prison.

Latvala had previously been convicted of another assault case. This verdict was combined with imprisonment.

Next door a man born in the 1960s who lived was convicted of aggravated failure to report a crime. The man had left his home while the assault was still ongoing. The man was deemed to have served his sentence in pre-trial detention.

Those convicted of killing the victim appealed their sentences to the Court of Appeal and demanded a reduction of their sentences, citing, among other things, the involuntary nature of the act.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal upheld the judgments of the district court.