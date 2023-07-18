Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Judgments | Businessman Onni Sarmaste's rape charge overturned, the other party fined for assault

July 18, 2023
in World Europe
Judgments | Businessman Onni Sarmaste’s rape charge overturned, the other party fined for assault

The other party to the events, a woman in her thirties, was sentenced to a 35-day fine for assault.

Helsinki the district court has dismissed the entrepreneur who became famous for his mask shops Onni Sarmasteen rape charge and withdrew the charge of unlawful threat. All events take place at the end of May 2020.

The other party to the events, a woman in her thirties, was sentenced to a 35-day fine for assault.

According to the district court, the woman threw a glass wine bottle at Sarmaste’s head. Sarmaste blocked the bottle with his hand. He suffered a bruise and a small skin break from the incident.

