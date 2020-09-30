Judgments Baby injured after receiving ten times the amount of cancer medicine – Doctors fined, hospital district hundreds of thousands of euros in compensation

The convicts were specialized doctors at Kuopio University Hospital.

Eastern Finland the court of appeal has convicted two doctors of negligence for giving a ten-year-old baby ten times the amount of anticancer drug in 2015. According to the court, the drug has caused exceptional harm to a child’s quality of life and he still suffers from painful seizures.

During the events, the convicts worked as specialized doctors at Kuopio University Hospital. One doctor was responsible for calculating the amount of medicine to be given to the baby and the other was for checking the prescription.

The baby was prescribed a chemotherapy drug at 10 milligrams per kilogram body weight when the correct dose was one milligram per kilogram. The doctor who reviewed the prescription did not notice the error, and the baby received 70 milligrams of the drug instead of seven.

Both denied guilt in the matter. According to them, it was a human error.

The prescribing doctor said he had prescribed the chemotherapy only a few times before. Among other things, the doctors argued that it was not the practice at the time of the hospital for the specialist to check the prescription of a specialist doctor.

The doctors considered that the inadequate procedure followed in the hospital contributed to the occurrence of the error. The form used to prescribe a chemotherapy drug has since been made clearer, another doctor’s response says.

Harley Street was sentenced in court to a 50-day fine for negligence and negligent misconduct, of which EUR 2,400 was paid to one and 1,950 to the other. The Pohjois-Savo Hospital District was ordered to pay the child approximately EUR 375,000 in compensation for pain, suffering and permanent harm.

The district court also fined doctors in the past, but unlike Hovi, the district court found the injury guilt outrageous. In the district councils, the amount of daily fines for doctors was 80 and the compensation imposed on the hospital district was 350,000 euros.