Judgments | At the birthday party, there was an argument about the music and soon the guests were in the middle of a mass fight

The District Court of Helsinki dealt with a mass fight, after which five guests of the birthday party were charged.

At a birthday party a dispute over the music led to a mass brawl, as a result of which two women and three men were charged with assault.

The party was held in August 2019 in Helsinki.

The women of the group were the first to attack each other. They were tearing each other's hair and biting each other. Other revelers then joined the women's melee to separate the two.

That started a messy group fight, as a result of which one of the men in the situation fell and lost consciousness.

Alcohol and intoxicating drugs played a role.

Women's the charges were dropped because the two had settled their case outside the courtroom.

For one man, the charge of attempted assault was dismissed because the man had tried to stop the fight.

A man born in 1987 was convicted of assault, but he was not given a new punishment on top of the assault sentence given a few months earlier.

In the year A man born in 1996 was sentenced to three months' suspended imprisonment for four counts of assault.

One of the assaults had taken place in Malmi in July 2020, when a man had picked up speed at the train station and kicked a previously unknown victim in the back. According to the court, the victim was spared serious injuries thanks to good luck.

The man was ordered to pay the victim of the assault in Malm 600 euros in compensation for pain, suffering and temporary inconvenience.

