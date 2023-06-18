Judgments | An unknown man hit two people with a machete, was sentenced to years in prison and extensive damages

The verdict of the man who hit two men with a machete in Tikkurila, Vantaa remained unchanged in the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

Helsinki on Friday, the Court of Appeal dealt with the attempted murder and aggravated assault that took place in Vantaa in July 2020.

The District Court of Itä-Uusimaa sentenced the person born in 1999 Filandson De Valquirio Amon including attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a bladed weapon without an acceptable reason to four years and seven months in prison.

In addition, the man has to pay damages to his two victims totaling more than 58,000 euros.

The Court of Appeal did not change the judgment of the district court, which is therefore legally binding.

With a machete attempted murder and aggravated assault took place in Tikkurila, near the shopping center Dix.

A man on a bicycle hit two people he didn’t know before, walking on the move with a machete.

According to his own words, the man had asked for two cigarettes. According to the man, these had started calling him names, and one of them had taken the man’s bike. The man said that he had tried to get his bike back, but had had a panic attack and took out the knife he was carrying. He said that he “hit the victims by accident”.

The knife had a blade over 40 centimeters long. The man had cut one victim in the lower abdomen and the other in the hand, when he had tried to take the knife away from the man.

According to the district court, the man must have understood that cutting the lower abdomen with a long-bladed knife would probably cause the victim’s death. The life of the victim, who was wounded in the stomach, was saved by the treatment he quickly received. The second victim’s hand had suffered serious tendon and nerve damage that required surgery.

Man appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal regarding attempted murder, aggravated assault and the amount of damages. He considered that he was guilty, at most, of gross assault committed as an exaggeration of emergency protection.

The Court of Appeal found the man’s account of the exaggeration of emergency protection to be unbelievable, because he attacked his victims after neither of them had the man’s bike in their possession anymore.