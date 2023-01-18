Judgments | An entrepreneur kept scrap cars, oil and batteries on his land – the Court of Appeal sentenced him to conditional imprisonment for damaging the environment

The Helsinki Court of Appeal convicted an entrepreneur from Sipo for damaging the environment. Unusable vehicles and other junk were lying on the entrepreneur’s land.

Sipoolainen the entrepreneur stores work machines and vehicles on land owned by his company without permission. For example, forklifts were lying on the land for so long that trees had grown through them.

Among other things, material classified as waste and scrap metal were stored. The entrepreneur also stored obviously unusable cars and buses in an unpaved and otherwise unprotected area.

On land there was no environmental permit. Part of the property had had a construction permit, but it had expired. There had been no permit in part of the area.

Oil had leaked onto the ground from several work machines and vehicles. Batteries, electronic waste and oil were lying on the unprotected ground floor.

The entrepreneur was sentenced to eight months of conditional imprisonment in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa for damaging the environment. However, he was dissatisfied with his sentence, and the case proceeded to the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

Entrepreneur denied in court that its activities were liable to cause environmental pollution. According to the entrepreneur, the stored material was not mainly waste, and his activities were therefore not likely to cause littering either.

The entrepreneur also claimed that he had tried to get his license in order. However, according to the entrepreneur, it was not successful because the municipality’s processing times are unreasonably long. The time of committing the crimes spanned from 2010 to 2018.

Oil spills has happened according to the law, and some of the batteries were broken.

The municipality’s environmental control authority had pointed out the situation repeatedly and urged to remove the sources of emissions.

The court considered that, after a very large number of comments and prompts, it is not credible that the entrepreneur could have remained ignorant of the consequences of his actions.

Fines are most commonly imposed for similar crimes. However, in its judgment on January 17, the Helsinki Court of Appeal upheld the entrepreneur’s suspended prison sentence for damaging the environment and deemed the entrepreneur’s actions intentional. The business ban also remained in effect.