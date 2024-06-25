Tuesday, June 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Judgments | An employee of the Defense Forces was sentenced to years in prison for manslaughter

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Judgments | An employee of the Defense Forces was sentenced to years in prison for manslaughter
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The district court of Pirkanmaa sentenced the 20-year-old sergeant to years in prison for ten different crimes.

Army a man who rolled over with a car and caused a crash that took one life was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for numerous crimes on Tuesday.

The most serious of the crimes attributed to the 20-year-old man is murder. He was sentenced to a total of nine years and five months in prison. Other crime categories are, for example, aggravated drunken driving, service offenses, minor firearms offences, theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated endangering traffic safety.

To make time last March, a sergeant who worked for the defense forces took an army-owned Toyota Hilux pick-up truck from Parolannumi without permission. According to the verdict, the sergeant, who was drunk, drove Kolmostie towards Tampere at a considerable speed.

The man called the emergency center from his trip and told about the assault rifle and cartridges he had with him. He said he would use a gun if anyone tried to stop him.

The scuffle ended when the man ran into a taxi stopped at a traffic light in Tampere at high speed. A middle-aged man who was driving a taxi died instantly.

The news is updated.

#Judgments #employee #Defense #Forces #sentenced #years #prison #manslaughter

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Earthquake today in the Salerno area, magnitude 2.8 shock in Ricigliano and Balvano

Earthquake today in the Salerno area, magnitude 2.8 shock in Ricigliano and Balvano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]