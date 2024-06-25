Judgments | An employee of the Defense Forces was sentenced to years in prison for manslaughter

Judgments|The district court of Pirkanmaa sentenced the 20-year-old sergeant to years in prison for ten different crimes.

Army a man who rolled over with a car and caused a crash that took one life was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for numerous crimes on Tuesday.

The most serious of the crimes attributed to the 20-year-old man is murder. He was sentenced to a total of nine years and five months in prison. Other crime categories are, for example, aggravated drunken driving, service offenses, minor firearms offences, theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated endangering traffic safety.

To make time last March, a sergeant who worked for the defense forces took an army-owned Toyota Hilux pick-up truck from Parolannumi without permission. According to the verdict, the sergeant, who was drunk, drove Kolmostie towards Tampere at a considerable speed.

The man called the emergency center from his trip and told about the assault rifle and cartridges he had with him. He said he would use a gun if anyone tried to stop him.

The scuffle ended when the man ran into a taxi stopped at a traffic light in Tampere at high speed. A middle-aged man who was driving a taxi died instantly.

