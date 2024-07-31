Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Judgments | An elderly woman filmed her neighbor taking a sauna secretly from behind the window in Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2024
World Europe
Judgments | An elderly woman filmed her neighbor taking a sauna secretly from behind the window in Helsinki
A woman in her seventies snuck in on her younger neighbor in a condominium in Helsinki.

Helsinki the district court sentenced a 72-year-old woman to a fine for spying on her neighbors.

The crime took place in the sauna facilities of the business apartment on the ground floor of the housing company in April 2023.

Event night a younger woman came with a small towel from the Liiketila sauna of the housing company when she noticed someone in the window. He saw the face of the person in the window and realized that he was photographing him.

