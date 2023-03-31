Judgments | An elderly man was evicted from Helsinki after 30 blameless years: The reason was one mistake

The rental apartments of the city of Helsinki canceled the lease of an elderly man because he failed to apply for a permit.

Old the man has lived in the same apartment building rented from Helsinki city apartments (Heka) since 1988.

For years, he used to go to Australia for a few months in the winter. During his trip, the man sublet his apartment to an association, which in turn housed apprentice students in the apartment.

In previous years, the man had asked Heka for permission to re-rent in advance, and had also received the permission.

In 2020, however, in his rush to leave, the man did not have time to ask for permission for the arrangement, as the departure fell on the Christmas holidays.

As a result of the mistake, Heka canceled the man’s lease on the apartment, which had been the man’s home for 30 years.

Lease agreement demolition and eviction were first dealt with in Helsinki district court.

Heka wanted the district court to confirm the cancellation of the contract, which was justified by the unauthorized transfer of the apartment.

According to Heka, re-renting an apartment was prohibited when it was intended to make money.

The man collected more than a hundred euros less money from the association than the rent he paid for the apartment.

District court considered that the man had a justified reason to believe that he would have received permission from the landlord this time too, taking into account the fact that the man did not collect even as much rent from his own tenant as he paid himself.

According to the district court, Heka had no right to cancel the lease. Especially when the man had lived in the apartment “without fault” for more than 30 years, the district court’s decision states.

Heka appealed the decision to the Court of Appeal. Heka justified the complaint by saying that the resident selection was made on the basis of social expediency and financial need.

In previous years, the man had re-rented the apartment to private individuals, but under no circumstances would Heka grant permission to rent the apartment to a registered association.

Helsinki the Court of Appeal came to Heka’s position in its decision. This time, the re-letting had lasted seven months, and according to the Court of Appeal, it could not be considered temporary.

According to the Court of Appeal, the man was aware of his obligation to request permission for re-renting, and despite that, he did not even inform Heka afterwards.

The Court of Appeal confirmed the termination of the lease at the end of March. The man must move out of the apartment immediately.

The man also has to compensate almost 7,000 euros of Heka’s court costs.