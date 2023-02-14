Judgments | An attempted murder with a sword led to a prison sentence in Vantaa

The convict first tried to use an ax or other tool, after which he retrieved a 60-centimeter sword from the car.

I will kill an attempt with a sword led to a three and a half year unconditional prison sentence in Vantaa.

The events started in March of last year in the parking lot of the Hakunila shopping center, where a dispute arose between two parties.

The prosecutor demanded the defendant, i.e. the suspect Wahhaab Ali to Isa Kandal punishment for attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Accusation according to Kandal punched the victim at least once in the face. After that, he took an ax or other tool from the car and tried to hit the victim in the upper body with it.

The victim parried the blow by grabbing the ruler, causing it to hit his palm.

An outsider who was there got the astalo away from Kandal, who then retrieved a sword about 60 centimeters long from the car. The sword is described in court documents as samurai style.

According to the indictment, Kandal struck twice with the sword.

The first blow hit the victim’s shoulder with the dull side of the sword blade. Kandal then turned the sword and struck the victim with its sharp side. The blow hit the wrist.

Accused denied being guilty of attempted murder and aggravated assault. He said that he got a barbecue stick from the car, but he did not hit or try to hit the person concerned with it.

He said the sword was a children’s light toy sword, which he had raised as a scare.

However, a month later, a sword suitable for the description was found in Kandali’s home, which, judging by the fingerprints, had been moved and which had a rusting substance on the blade.

The witness said that the victim bled profusely after the second sword blow, which is supported by the blood marks described outside. According to the surveillance camera recording, the victim immediately ran to his seal.

Helsinki the district court found Kandal guilty of attempted murder and sent him to Vantaa prison to serve his sentence.

Kandal appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal, but later withdrew his appeal, so the district court’s verdict remains in effect.