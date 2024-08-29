Judgments | An adult man sent a 13-year-old girl a picture of his penis – the girl’s cleverness brought the man a sentence

Judgments|About a week after the event, the girl told an employee of the Sua färt somsa service about the photo and the exchange of messages.

Adult a man ruined nude pictures of a 13-year-old girl and sent her a picture of his penis on the Snapchat messaging service in February 2022.

The man and the girl did not know each other from before. The messages sent by the man seemed innocent at first, but after exchanging messages for a couple of days, he started asking the girl for pictures of her breasts and bottom.

The man was aware of the girl’s age. The girl did not agree to send the man nude photos despite the man’s persuasion. In the end, the man sent the girl a picture of his penis and wrote along with the picture that “put at least one picture”, the district court document says.

The girl took a screenshot of the picture sent by the man and then removed the man from her friends.

According to its website, the “For Sua somessa” service helps, among other things, young people who have faced sexual harassment in social media.

The service employee forwarded the man’s profile and penis picture to the police. The owner of the anonymized profile was revealed when the police found out the IP address history of the man’s Snapchat profile and thus his phone connection.

According to the man, the girl confused his profile with someone else’s. The man claimed that he had not sent the girl a picture of his penis, and also said that one of his friends might have sent it from his phone.

The district court did not find it credible that another person would have sent several messages from the man’s phone to the girl on different days and a picture of the penis without the man noticing the messages.

Helsinki District Court sentenced a man born in 2001 to a five-month suspended prison sentence for sexually abusing a child. Due to the risk of recidivism, the man was also sentenced to one year and three months of supervision as an effect of conditional imprisonment.

Sexual abuse of a child is always sentenced to a minimum of four months and a maximum of six years in prison.

The man’s sentence is on the lighter end of the scale, because the child’s physical integrity was not interfered with and the man was a person unknown to the child, the district court reasons. However, the reprehensibility of the act has been increased by the ruining of nude photos.

As compensation for the suffering he caused, the man was obliged to pay the girl 1,000 euros with late interest.

The man appealed the verdict to the Helsinki Court of Appeal, which, however, saw no reason to grant further processing permission. Therefore, the judgment is final.

Correction 29 August 2024 at 11:16: The man was sentenced to a five-month suspended prison sentence. Earlier in the story, it was erroneously reported that the man received a suspended sentence of one year and five months.