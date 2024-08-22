Judgments | An adult attacked two teenage girls in a shopping center in Helsinki

Judgments|An adult woman assaulted two 15-year-old girls in a shopping center in Helsinki.

Woman attacked two teenage girls in the Forum shopping center in February 2022.

The girls had been going to the mall’s bathroom when they had gotten into an argument with an unknown woman. According to the district court, the woman abused two 15-year-old girls in many ways.

The woman hit one of the girls on the head with her open palm. Repeatedly he pushed, strangled, hit and pulled hair. Neither of the girls received serious injuries from the situation.

The District Court of Helsinki sentenced the 22-year-old woman at the time of the crime to three months’ conditional imprisonment.

From another one of the girls had lost a necklace in connection with the situation, which he suspected the woman had taken. The convict was also charged with robbery, but it failed in court.

The guards who were investigating the situation did not find the jewelry in the convict’s possession. The girl had not mentioned the jewelry to the guards, but had looked for it herself after the events.

According to the district court, the guards would probably have found the jewelry in the convict’s possession if he had it. The district court assessed that the jewelry could have been lost for some other reason as well, so there was not enough evidence of embezzlement.

The convict received three months of suspended imprisonment for two assaults. According to the district court, the assaults were not particularly serious in their kind, but the convict was still clearly older than the children and that increased the punishment.