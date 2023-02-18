Judgments | An adopted child accused his mother of mocking and kicking him – the court rejected the charges

The Court of Appeal dismissed the adoptive mother’s charges of abuse. The woman’s child accused her of strangling, kicking and constant mocking, among other things.

Helsinki the court of appeal rejected the assault charges against the woman in her forties.

The woman was sentenced to a fine for two counts of assault in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa after her adopted child accused the woman of physical and mental abuse.

The woman was also ordered to pay the child 1,100 euros in compensation for pain and suffering.

At play age A child adopted to Finland had told about the violence he experienced when he was 10 years old.

The child had told the director of the afternoon club and his class teacher that his mother is violent and barks at him.

The child had said that he had been lifted up by the neck, kicked in the stomach and legs, and pushed into the stairs so that the child would have rolled down the stairs.

Neither of the witnesses had noticed signs of violence in the child or worried that the child would be subjected to violence at home.

During the medical examination, no external injuries other than two pain points on the child’s head were found.

The child was urgently placed outside the home because, according to child protection, the child was so afraid of his mother.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court sentenced the woman to an 80-day fine for two assaults.

The woman appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal.

According to the Court of Appeal, the preliminary investigation material was partly incomplete, because the reliability of the child’s story was not assessed with the help of experts, taking into account the child’s background and level of development.

The child had also been in contact with witnesses before the Court of Appeal proceedings. He had said that he had exaggerated or lied about the violence he had experienced in order to get attention.

The Court of Appeal considered that, taking into account the uncertainties related to the child’s story, the child’s story alone is not sufficient evidence to support the prosecution.

The Court of Appeal dismissed the charges.