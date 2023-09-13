Judgments | An 18-year-old stabbed his grandfather at the beach in Oitta, was convicted of attempted murder

Five members of the same group were accused of attempted murder. Except for the one who received the verdict, the other members of the group were acquitted.

Western Uusimaa On Wednesday, the district court sentenced a man for stabbing his uncle at Oitta’s beach in Espoo. The stabbing happened in May.

The district court sentenced the 18-year-old Goran to Jamal Hamid three years and six months of unconditional imprisonment for attempted murder.

The man stabbed his brother-in-law with a carpet knife, among other things, in the neck area. According to the court, it was just a coincidence that the blows did not result in the death of the uncle.

Four other men who were part of the group were also accused of attempted murder, but they were acquitted. The plaintiff had named a member of the party other than his nephew as the stabber. The group belonged to the same circle of relatives and acquaintances.

District court according to which, compared to the other defendants, the person who received the sentence had the clearest and most believable motive to inflict violence on the person concerned, his uncle.

He had stated that he considered his uncle a bad person and accused him of dark dealings. He had also said that his uncle had forced Goran Jamal Hamid’s mother to remarry, and because of this he would have held a grudge against his uncle.

The district court assessed that the group had not planned to stab or assault the person concerned, but that the culprit would have only received a sentence.

The man was sentenced to pay his grandfather 3,000 euros for pain, swelling and other temporary inconvenience, 2,000 euros for permanent cosmetic damage and 5,000 euros for suffering.

The judgment is not binding.