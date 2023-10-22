Judgments | A young man was dazzled by the sun and ran over a woman crossing a crosswalk in Vantaa

A woman who was crossing the crosswalk with her children was thrown by the force of the collision through the hood of the car onto the roadway.

From sunlight a dazed man ran into a mother and child who were crossing the crosswalk in Vantaa.

The young man, who was driving at a speed of about 40 kilometers per hour, took his foot off the gas when the sunlight obscured the visibility. However, this did not save the situation, because in the next moment the man saw a two-year-old and her mother running onto the road in front of him.

The front of the car driven by the man hit the woman, who was thrown by the force of the collision first onto the hood of the car and then onto the road a few meters away. The two-year-old received bruises on his face in the situation. The older child who had already crossed the road was not injured.

Accident took place in February 2023 in Korso, Vantaa.

The pelvis of the woman who flew onto the hood of the car was broken in the accident. According to the woman, she had seen the car coming and waved her hand for the car to notice them. Instead of slowing down, the car had driven straight towards him and on top of him.

According to the driver, the child had run into the crosswalk completely unexpectedly and the woman ran after the child. After the collision, the man had called an ambulance and gone to make sure the children were okay.

The district court of Itä-Uusimaa sentenced a man born in 1995 to a total of 70 daily fines for grossly endangering traffic safety and injury. The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant the man who appealed his sentence permission for further proceedings.