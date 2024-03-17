Judgments | A young man caused a “guillotine effect” in Itäkeskus: The victim lost his sense of smell in the collision

A young man gassed past a stopped car at the crosswalk in Helsinki's Itäkeskus. As a result, a weakened sense of smell and fines of thousands of euros.

So the so-called guillotine effect took place in January 2020 on Turunlinnantie in Itäkeskus.

A pedestrian on his way to Itis shopping center was hit by a car driven by a man in his twenties at the crosswalk. The young man driving the car did not stop in front of the crosswalk, even though the car in the adjacent lane had stopped to give way to the pedestrian.

The weather was rainy at the time of the event. The victim had been wearing dark clothes, and despite the street lights, it had already been dark at the time of the incident.

Man hit the victim at a speed of about 30 kilometers per hour, the court estimated. The victim flew onto the hood of the car and fell from it onto the road, hitting his head.

The victim suffered numerous fractures and a brain injury as a result of the accident, due to which the victim's sense of smell was permanently impaired.

In court, the man pleaded that the car driving in the same direction in the adjacent lane had stopped in front of the crosswalk “faster than usual”. The man said that he had not seen the victim dressed in dark clothes.

The man said he apologized to the victim at the scene of the accident.

Man was also concerned about the compensation of thousands of euros demanded by the victim and the insurance company. The man said he lives with his grandparents and is in a low-paying job.

The Helsinki district court judged that the man had been driving according to the rules for a “longer period” and that the carelessness was temporary.

The district court ended up sentencing the man born in 2000 to an 80-day fine for basic endangering traffic safety and causing injury.

As the crimes are not serious according to the law, the man did not have to pay compensation to the victim or the insurance company.

Prosecutor appealed the verdict to the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal considered that due to the difficult driving conditions and the car stopped in front of the crosswalk, the man should have approached the crosswalk with even greater care.

At the Helsinki Court of Appeal, the man was sentenced to a 40-day suspended sentence for grossly endangering traffic safety and gross injury.

The man was also ordered to pay the insurance company more than 10,000 euros with interest for compensation paid to the victim.