Judgments | A young man broke into his mother's home and took the inheritance money from the safe

The young man was guilty of 16 different crimes within a year. Among other things, the man stole his mother's inheritance from her safe.

Helsinki the Court of Appeal sentenced a man born in 1995 to 10 months' conditional imprisonment for numerous drug, property and traffic crimes.

The crimes took place in 2020–2021.

The man often drove under the influence of drugs. On one occasion, he rambled drunkenly on Kulosaari so that he crashed into numerous parked cars at the same time.

In July 2020, a man broke into his mother's home in Helsinki. The man had pried open the door of his mother's apartment building with the help of a hanger and got his mother's safe to open. From there, 13,000 euros in cash left for the man's journey. It was about the money inherited from the mother.

The mother was abroad at the time of the events. A neighbor who went to the apartment to water the flowers surprised the boy and his partner in crime.

A man it was also difficult to bring to justice. Despite two threatened fines, he did not appear at the proceedings.

The Helsinki district court sentenced the man to ten months' conditional imprisonment for 16 different crimes. In addition, he had to pay a 20-day fine.

The man had committed several similar crimes in the past, and the punishment also included the execution of old crimes. The man had committed new acts during the probationary period of the previous sentence.

The case was also discussed in the Court of Appeal. The length of the punishment did not change in the proceedings of the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

Story edited on 26.12. 9:42 p.m.: Clarified that the Court of Appeal's verdict is a suspended prison sentence.