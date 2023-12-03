Judgments | A young Chinese man brought a woman for sex work and got so many customers in line that the woman had to be booed

A Chinese man recruited a woman to Finland to do sex work: The woman accepted more than 400 clients in 31 days.

To Finland a 22-year-old Chinese man who immigrated was guilty of gross prostitution when he recruited a 30-year-old Chinese woman to do sex work in Finland.

The thread started in 2021, when a man prepared a Chinese-language advertisement for sex work in Finland. According to the announcement, it would be possible to earn up to 30,000 euros per month in Finland.

The woman became interested in the job, because she was badly in debt in her country of residence in Italy and China. The jobs in the cosmetics industry did not help with the payment of debts, and the woman’s young daughter living in China needed money to treat an eye disease.

The woman had done sex work in Italy and Switzerland to earn money. After contacting a man living in Finland, the man bought him plane tickets to Helsinki.

Man met the woman at the airport and took her to the hotel. There, he took pictures of the woman in her underwear and made announcements on the Internet. The first customers arrived a few hours later.

According to the district court’s verdict, the woman worked very long hours.

The first customers arrived in the morning and the last before midnight. For sex work, the man rented hotel rooms and Airbnb apartments.

The woman worked in Finland on two separate occasions. The first time, he worked 35 days straight without days off. During this time, he received more than 400 customers. That means more than 12 customers per day.

Police got hold of the woman’s notes on the amounts paid by customers. The woman didn’t make any appointments herself, but the man took care of the announcements and arranged the customer visits.

Sometimes the man grabbed the woman, because customers were already waiting in line.

According to the notes, the customers’ prices varied. Suuseki alone could have cost, for example, 55 euros. The highest price had been paid by a customer who had spent the whole night with the woman. You had to pay an additional price for intercourse without a condom.

The victim told the court that even though the work was voluntary, the pace of work was mentally and physically tiring. He wouldn’t have wanted to do sex work, but because of the debts, he had to endure.

The woman didn’t know much English. He often didn’t know where he was, and didn’t know the surroundings.

Man denied having committed a crime in the case. He told the court that he had not voluntarily pimped the woman. He claimed that he also engaged in prostitution because of his debts and out of necessity.

However, the court did not consider the man’s version of the events to be credible.

The man born in 2001 said that he moved from China to Italy as a child and from there to Finland as a teenager. He was studying in high school at the time of the crimes.

According to the man, he was extremely afraid of his own creditors, who had threatened the lives of his parents. The alleged conversations between him and the creditors were not recorded anywhere.

Police got to the bottom of the case, when a report was made at Omenahotelli about a woman of Asian background who had stayed with false personal information and had men visiting her for short visits.

Finally, the police found the victim in the hotel room about two months after arriving in Finland. At the time of discovery, the woman had more than 20,000 euros in cash.

While in Finland, she had a total of 665 clients and she earned more than 130,000 euros from sex work, of which the man took about 61,000 euros.

The Helsinki district court sentenced the man to one year and ten months in prison for aggravated pimping. The man asked the Court of Appeal to overturn the verdict, but the Helsinki Court of Appeal upheld the district court’s verdict.