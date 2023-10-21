Judgments | A woman woke up at night to find that the man she considered her father figure raped her – The court ordered the man to community service

The woman woke up in the middle of the night to find that the man she perceived as a father figure was doing sexual acts to her.

Woman woke up in the middle of the night to find the man she considered a father figure and friend was between her thighs and raping her.

The Helsinki district court sentenced the man to a suspended prison sentence of one year and eight months in 2022.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal decided this week that the punishment will be kept as it is regarding the prison sentence, and there is no reason to make the punishment unconditional or to extend it.

The Court of Appeal justified this by the fact that even though the act was “very harmful” from the woman’s point of view, it has not been shown that there was any special planning or humiliation that would have increased the reprehensibility of the act.

However, the Court of Appeal also sentenced the man to 90 days of community service.

The Court of Appeal assessed that the man seriously violated the sexual autonomy of the woman who was sleeping.

Rape took place in 2020 in Helsinki.

The woman said that she had known the man for a few months before the events. The man had helped the woman in various matters, got to know the woman’s child and visited them in the village.

The man told the court that he said that the woman could be the age of his youngest daughter.

The woman said that she experienced the man as a kind of father figure.

On the day of the incident, the woman had been slightly intoxicated. She didn’t want to be alone at home without internet and asked a mutual friend to take her to his man. The woman had gone to sleep with the man.

The woman said that she woke up at night to the fact that the man had been licking her vagina and inserting his finger there. After waking up, the woman had pulled up her pants and forbade the man to continue.

The woman said that as a result of the sexual violence, she suffered from prolonged trauma symptoms, such as depressive symptoms and difficulty concentrating, which made her everyday life difficult.

According to the statement of the rape crisis center, the symptoms were found to be typical trauma symptoms, which are common in those who have experienced sexual violence and abuse.

The district court assessed the woman’s story as coherent and that sufficient evidence was presented to support it.

Man denied putting his finger inside the woman, but admitted to licking her vagina. However, he claimed it was consensual.

The man justified his perception in different ways in different hearings. In the preliminary investigation, the man said that the woman proposed oral sex himself, but in the district court, the man said that the woman’s expression told that she wanted to have sex with him. In addition, the man claimed that the woman rubbed her genitals with her butt.

The district court found the man’s stories illogical and assessed that their reliability had weakened. According to the court, even based on his own description, the man could not be of the opinion that licking the woman was consensual.

Woman also showed the court a message conversation she had had with the man about the matter.

The man denied having a conversation and claimed that someone was posing as him on social media. The district court found the man’s story improbable.

In the messages, the woman said that she did not think the man’s actions at night were right and asked how this could happen.

“I don’t know”, was the answer.

The verdict can still be appealed to the Supreme Court if it grants permission to appeal.