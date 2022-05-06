Judgments A woman who arrived in Helsinki on a Tallinn ship refused a corona test – She was fined

At the end of the voyage, refusing a corona test cost a woman in her 60s more than 1,500 euros.

In July 2021 A woman who returned to Finland from Estonia by ship refused a corona test in the West Harbor. The refusal eventually cost the woman more than € 1,500 in litigation costs and fines, according to a district court ruling.

The woman was charged in the Helsinki District Court with refusing a compulsory health examination in accordance with the Communicable Diseases Act, a violation of health protection.

At the time of the violation, a compulsory health examination ordered by the Regional State Administrative Agency was in force in Helsinki.

Woman admitted in court that he had refused the test.

He invoked the inviolability guaranteed by the Constitution, arguing that the Communicable Diseases Act was in conflict with this fundamental right. The Constitution guarantees everyone the right, inter alia, to personal liberty and integrity.

Fundamental rights are not unlimited if their implementation is judged to be in conflict with other fundamental rights, the district court states in its decision. A mandatory test was organized to ensure the health of the entire population. Due to the burden on health care, measures to prevent the spread of coronary heart disease were particularly important, the decision states.

According to the district court’s decision, given the quality of the test, the violation based on personal integrity did not affect the core area of ​​fundamental rights.

Woman was sentenced in February by a district court for a 20-day fine for a health care violation, with less than € 600 payable on his income.

The woman applied for leave to appeal to the Court of Appeal. He claimed immunity from punishment and the state to reimburse his legal costs, ie about 1,100 euros with interest.

The Court of Appeal did not grant leave to appeal, so the district court’s judgment remains in force.

Ten days after the incident, a separate section on non-compliance with the corona test was introduced for corona testing.