Judgments | A woman tried to burn her neighbor to death – according to the Court of Appeal, the woman did not show “any kind of agitation”

The Vaasa Court of Appeal increased the woman's prison sentence to ten and a half years. According to the Court of Appeal, the act was premeditated and particularly brutal and cruel.

Vaasa the Court of Appeal has increased the punishment in the case where a woman in her forties tried to burn her neighbor to death in Soin in South Ostrobothnia.

A woman set her neighbors' house on fire in March 2022 at night when there were three people inside. However, they woke up to the sound of the alarm devices and were able to put out the fires.

Relations between the woman and the neighbors had been bad for a long time, and the woman had previously been placed under a restraining order against the neighbors.

According to the Court of Appeal, the day before the fire was started, the woman had attacked the neighbor's house with a crowbar, threatened the residents with violence and destroyed property and windows in the house. When the neighbors ran out of the house, the woman hit one of them with a crowbar and then tried to run them over with a car, the court verdict says.

A day after the events, the woman said that she had gone to spend the evening in another town because she had known that the police were coming. In the morning, he started driving back home and on the way bought a canister of gasoline.

The recording of the neighbors' surveillance camera shows how the woman comes to the neighbors' yard with a canister and a crowbar and spreads gasoline, for example, on the back terrace of a wood-clad detached house. When it was not possible to light the back terrace, the woman lit fires on the front and end doors of the house.

According to the court, the woman's actions showed determination and a persistent desire to kill.

“It appears from the video recording that (the accused's) actions at this stage have been very calm and determined, and there is no visible agitation in him (…) After leaving (the neighboring house) on foot, he went there by car to see how the situation was progressing. The (accused's) actions thus appear to be very purposeful and well thought out,” the Court of Appeal considered.

Court of Appeal according to the woman did the act with steady consideration. The court also considered the act especially brutal and cruel, because the woman tried to burn the victims alive in her own home.

The district court had sentenced Marjo Miia Eveliina Kujalan, 41, for six years and seven months in prison for, among other things, three attempted murders. The Court of Appeal found, like the prosecutor, that Kujala was guilty of three attempted murders, and increased the prison sentence to 10.5 years.

The woman denied the charges and said she was not trying to harm people. He said that he thought it impossible that the neighbors would have spent the night in the freezing cold in the house where he had broken the windows the day before.

The woman underwent a mental state examination at the time of the district court proceedings. According to it, he was responsible at the time of the act, i.e. he understood his act.

The Court of Appeal of Vaasa gave its verdict on Friday.