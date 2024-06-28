Judgments | A woman stabbed a man during sex, received a six-year prison sentence

Judgments|The woman admitted to the stabbing and said she believed the man was taking advantage of young girls.

Western Uusimaa The district court sentenced a woman who stabbed a man during sex in Kauniainen to years in prison. The woman was given a reduced sentence for attempted murder on Friday.

A woman in her twenties admitted to stabbing a 40-year-old man. According to the interim judgment given earlier by the district court, the woman and the man had met before and had sex on a previous meeting. The woman told the court that after the first time she had “wanted to end this thing”. He said this meant wanting to kill the man.

The woman said she believed the man was taking advantage of young girls.

According to the court, the woman planned her act and acted deliberately in the situation. The court considered that even though the woman was found to have reduced culpability at the time of the crime, she was still aware of her actions.

The victim said in court, that the woman was the initiator in the meeting where the act of violence took place. According to the man, their relationship had been good, and he said he understood that there were mutual feelings involved.

According to the court, the woman hid the knife under her pillow before sex. In the situation, the man was lying on his back and the woman was sitting on top of him.

According to the verdict, the woman took a knife in her hand during intercourse and began to find the man with it. The blows hit the man’s upper body. After the woman cut the man in the neck, he managed to get the knife from the woman and run away from the apartment.

The man was able to call the emergency center himself. The police have said that the victim was in a life-threatening condition when he was found.

According to the interim verdict, the woman had suffered from instability, which was accompanied by the inability to choose her own actions and the desire to commit violence. The court considered that there was nothing related to the events that would have made the violence justified.

“The district court considers that not [naisen] the reduced level of culpability in this case reduces his culpability particularly significantly,” says the verdict.

The woman was sentenced to six years in prison. STT does not publish the name of the person convicted as a reduced charge.