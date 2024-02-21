Judgments | A woman shared on Instagram about the end of her “violent marriage” – was convicted of defamation

The Court of Appeal did not sentence the woman.

My own the characterization of the marriage as violent has brought a woman in central Finland a conviction for defamation also in the Court of Appeal.

In Christmas 2021, the woman published a picture of her left ring finger without a ring on her private Instagram account. It was accompanied by the text:

“My happy family news for Christmas: my abusive marriage is ending. Congratulations!”

The woman's spouse filed a criminal complaint about the update.

Last March, the District Court of Central Finland convicted a woman of defamation based on an Instagram publication. However, he was left unsentenced in the courts on grounds of insignificance and exceptionality.

According to the district court, the woman should have understood that the man will most likely be humiliated by the publication.

According to the district court, it was in itself undisputed that the woman had experienced physical and mental violence in the relationship. It can be proven that the woman had also been in a shelter.

The woman appealed the sentence to the Court of Appeal in Vaasa.

Also the court of appeal concluded in its recent verdict that the woman was guilty of defamation by her actions.

According to the Court of Appeal, talking about intimate partner violence basically enjoys the protection of freedom of speech. Thus, it is generally accepted to bring into public discussion violent situations that occurred in the family's private life.

When the speech about domestic violence is sufficiently individualized and truthful, according to the court of appeals, it is not justified to restrict freedom of speech in order to protect the spouse's honor and reputation.

Instead, according to the Court of Appeal, freedom of speech can be limited in certain situations, if the spouse would be subjected to contempt due to the expressions. This can be the case if the expressions are unidentifiable and give those participating in the discussion a distorted perception of the quality, duration and effects of the violence.

Court of Appeal according to the woman let it be understood in her Instagram post that she was a victim of physical violence in her marriage.

“The publication has given the impression that it was about a violent marriage, i.e. physical violence that occurred repeatedly and over a long period of time in a marriage, which creates an image [miehestä] as a wife beater”, the Court of Appeal states.

According to the Court of Appeal, the Instagram post disparaged the man, despite the fact that, according to the verdict, “there have been situations in the relationship that have involved cheating [naisen] to physical integrity and which [nainen] could have been experienced as violent”.

According to the Court of Appeal, the woman would have been able to talk about the marriage and her own experiences also in such a way that it would not have, in the words of the Court of Appeal, “labelled in a derogatory way [miestä] a violent party in a long-term marriage, i.e. a wife beater”.

The Court of Appeal decided that there is no reason to change the previous judgment of the district court.