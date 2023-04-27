Judgments | A woman removed her doorbell because she was afraid of her neighbor – Persecution escalated in the housing association’s crabbing in Helsinki

The man stalked the woman who lived upstairs for two years. The man’s behavior caused the woman and her minor child to limit their lives.

In the year A man born in 1961 stalked his upstairs neighbor for about two years. Between 2018 and 2020, the man repeatedly appeared at the woman’s door to ring the doorbell and shout. In addition, he beat and kicked the woman’s door.

The man also stalked the woman by dropping the letters he had written from the woman’s mailbox. In addition to this, the man was in contact with the woman by e-mail and text message.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not grant the man permission to appeal. The judgment of the Helsinki district court in January 2023 on stalking remained in force.

Man and the woman had lived in the same city apartment building in Helsinki for several years. According to both, life together had been going normally before the summer of 2018.

The woman lived in the apartment with her minor son and dog. The man lived alone.

The disturbance started when, according to the man, noise began to be heard from the woman’s apartment, which significantly disturbed his domestic peace. The chairman of the housing committee was not aware that other residents had complained about the noise coming from the woman’s apartment.

During the years 2018-2020, the man left a total of about 30 messages directly to the woman or on the crab’s message board. Sometimes the man would drop letters from the woman’s mailbox every week. The man had disguised at least one of the messages so that it came from the landlord.

Over the years, the man sent text messages from a total of four different phone numbers.

Stalking came to a head in October 2020, when a woman and a man met at the front door of a residential building.

According to the woman, the man was intoxicated and he was wearing morning slippers. The man told the woman that he wanted to clear up the situation right away. He also asked the woman why there is constant noise from her apartment.

The woman tried to pass the man, when he pushed her on the shoulder. The man also called the woman an idiot and an “egghead” and prevented her from entering his home.

The woman called the police and told the chairman of the building committee who also arrived.

Finally, the police calmed down the situation.

Male the behavior caused constant fear and stress in the woman.

The woman, in fear of the man, ended up restricting her life so that no sound could be heard from her home. She avoided the man and had to unhook the doorbell so the neighbor wouldn’t be able to ring it. The woman called the police twice because of the man’s behavior.

The woman was also afraid for her 8–10-year-old son at the time of the incident. The man had also threatened the boy in the stairwell when he was alone. Because of the man’s behavior, the boy no longer dared to come home alone or invite his friends over.

Mixed according to both the man and the woman, there have been almost no incidents in 2022–2023. According to the man, there have not been any at all, and according to the woman, they are isolated incidents.

Man denied the charge and demanded that it be dismissed as groundless. He admitted that he had been in contact with the woman on several occasions, but denied that he had shouted and pushed her. The man also denied that he had knocked on the woman’s door. Instead, he said he pushed the door with his morning slipper.

According to the man, he was not in contact with the woman against her will.

District court considered the woman’s and witnesses’ accounts to be credible. The man was sentenced to an 80-day fine for stalking, which reduced his income to 480 euros.