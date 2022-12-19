Judgments | A woman pushed another in a shopping mall in Helsinki, the victim got a walker and a partial prosthesis

The 33-year-old woman had previously been sentenced to imprisonment and compensation for assault and gross injury. The Court of Appeal came to the side of the district court’s decision after evaluating the matter.

Helsinki the court of appeals upheld the verdict handed down by the district court at the beginning of October for the assault and gross injury committed by a 33-year-old woman.

A woman pushed another, previously unknown woman in December 2020 in a shopping mall in Helsinki, with the result that the victim fell onto nearby metal bars and shopping carts, and suffered a painful femoral neck fracture that required a partial prosthesis.

Immediately after the incident, the victim had to use a walker for almost two months. In addition, he suffered long-lasting pain from the incident.

Helsinki the district court sentenced the 33-year-old woman to four months’ unconditional imprisonment and 3,000 euros in damages for the victim’s pain, suffering and temporary inconvenience. According to the district court, the prison sentence had to be imposed unconditionally due to the defendant’s previous convictions.

The district court also sentenced the defendant to pay the victim court costs and medical and hospital costs totaling approximately 2,380 euros.

In its verdict, the district court considered that the defendant understood or should have understood that the aggressive pushing caused the risk of serious injury to the victim. According to the judgement, the injury was not minor, and it was caused in the context of intentional assault, so the resulting injury was gross when assessed as a whole.

Answering machine applied for permission for further processing of the district court’s judgment. He considered that he had committed an assault instead of a mild assault, and from gross injury to injury. In addition, the defendant considered that he should be sentenced to community service instead of absolute imprisonment.

However, the Court of Appeal unanimously supported the district court’s decision.

The matter can be appealed to the Supreme Court if leave to appeal is granted.